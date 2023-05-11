NCIS season 20 cast members take part in writers’ strike

While you wait for the latest NCIS season 20 episode to air on CBS this Monday, the show’s cast is doing their best to make an impact in another way.

In a new post on Instagram, you can see Diona Reasonover (Kasie) picketing as a part of the writers’ strike alongside Brian Dietzen (Jimmy) and Katrina Law (Knight). Both Diona and Brian have co-written episodes of this show, and they understand more than anyone what writers are going through right now. To be fair, though, you don’t have to be a writer to understand what is happening and how important resolution is. Without writers, there would be no NCIS — or any other scripted show, for that matter. They deserve to be paid in a way that is reflective of their skill, and also to have some element of stability in the months and years to come. That just isn’t something that they have all that much of at this particular moment in time.

We are already in the second week of the strike, and it is our hope that in the weeks and months ahead, there can be resolution. CBS has currently scheduled season 21 in the same Monday timeslot this fall, but whether or not we get that is going to be based almost entirely on what happens over the next month or two. Filming for this show typically begins in July, but there need to be scripts for that to happen!

Meanwhile, there are two more episodes that are currently set to air over the next few weeks. There is one installment set to air on Monday; the finale, meanwhile, is slated to arrive the following week. Who knows what will happen during some of those?

For us personally, let’s just say that we are expecting some sort of cliffhanger.

What do you think is going to happen over the rest of NCIS season 20?

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

