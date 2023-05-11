Outlander season 7 trailer: Big Starz reveal coming soon!

We know that there is a lot of excitement out there for Outlander season 7 at Starz and honestly, there really should be. After all, this is the biggest chapter of the show we’ve seen since the first one, and we have romantic reunions, battles, and so much more ahead.

So are you ready to see this season teased in another big way? Well, let’s just say that this is coming, and right around the corner!

Today, Starz confirmed that tomorrow, you are going to see the trailer for what lies ahead, which we do tend to think will give you at least a good sense of the early part of this season. You could learn some more about the new characters, plus get a better sense of what is coming up for the longtime ones. A Jamie – Claire reunion does appear to be in some ways inevitable, but that doesn’t lessen the stakes with it. We know how much people are rooting for the two of them, and why wouldn’t they be? They are the heart and soul of the show, and at this point they have built up this huge, epic community that is all around them.

There are sixteen episodes within season 7 and from that vantage point alone, we know that the journey is going to be jam-packed. Also, this is the penultimate one for the series. While we are sad obviously that the show is coming to a close, it is still easy to be thankful that we’ve been on this journey for so long. Just remember that so few premium-cable shows have had this long of a run!

Also, at least we have time to prepare for it. There may only be a few more full-length trailers we get a chance to see. (We’re sure there will be another when the second half of the season comes in 2024.)

