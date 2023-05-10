The Big Door Prize season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see The Big Door Prize season 1 episode 10 — the season finale! So what is going to happen here? The producers still have a lot to untangle, and it really comes down to how much they want to spell out and reveal over a certain period of time.

The good news is that we know already that the series is going to have a season 2, and that probably lessens the pressure to put together a finale full of loose ends that are perfectly tied. However, don’t you thill think that there’s going to be a lot of cliffhangers or teases as to what’s to come? That’s what a good show often likes to do as they tie things up.

Want to get a lot of other updates all about what lies ahead? Then check out the full The Big Door Prize season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

Father Reuben makes a discovery about Hana. Dusty and Cas contemplate their future. The Morpho reveals a new mystery.

It is that final line that should linger in your head for a little while. After all, that is to us the biggest suggestion of what a season 2 could revolve around to a certain extent. We just hope that the show continues to have its own unique charm and imagination — and also that viewers discover it! It’s built a nice little following in season 1 and yet, we wouldn’t say it is getting the mainstream attention of some of the more popular Apple TV+ shows. It would be nice if that changes at some point in the relatively near future.

For now, let’s just sit idly by to see what the finale delivers, whether it be with Dusty, Cas, or any of the other unique players who constitute the ensemble.

What do you most want to see on The Big Door Prize and its season 1 finale?

How do you think this will set up a season 2? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







