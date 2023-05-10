NCIS season 21, Blue Bloods season 14 still on CBS fall schedule

Today the folks at CBS unveiled the official fall schedule — does it mean good things for NCIS season 21 and many other shows?

Well, let’s just start by noting this: The network is clearly planning ahead as though the writers’ strike is not going to be a long-term problem. Most of their scripted hits are still present on the schedule, and there really aren’t all that many surprises, other than expanded versions of Survivor / The Amazing Race.

It may go without saying, but these shows are all pretty tentative and things could change a lot depending on how long the strike lasts. All times listed are Eastern.

Mondays

8:00 – The Neighborhood

8:30 – Bob Hearts Abishola

9:00 – NCIS

10:00 – NCIS: Hawaii

Tuesdays

8:00 – FBI

9:00 – FBI: International

10:00 – FBI: Most Wanted

There are no changes at all with these first two days; with that, let’s move forward.

Wednesdays

8:00 – Survivor

9:30 – The Amazing Race

This is clearly a ratings move more than anything else, as the bulk of other shows placed at 10 as of late have tanked in the ratings.

Thursdays

8:00 – Young Sheldon

8:30 – Ghosts

9:00 – So Help Me Todd

10:00 – Elsbeth (new series)

The Elsbeth series is a spin-off for The Good Wife starring Carrie Preston as the title character. We honestly thought we would’ve seen this a good seven or eight years ago!

Fridays

8:00 – SWAT

9:00 – Fire Country

10:00 – Blue Bloods

The only thing worth noting here is that SWAT season 7 is going to be the final one, and it is currently slated for just thirteen episodes.

Sundays

8:00 – Matlock (new series)

9:00 – The Equalizer

10:00 – Drama repeats

Giving up on that later timeslot is interesting, and it may just be a sign that the network realizes that it’s really hard to program then when NFL games often run long.

What’s being saved for midseason?

CSI: Vegas season 3 is coming, but you will be waiting a while for it. Meanwhile, Justin Hartley’s Tracker is being set for after the Super Bowl.

What do you think about the CBS fall schedule overall?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for more news.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







