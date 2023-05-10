Fantasy Island canceled; season 3 not happening at Fox

While the following may not come as much of a shock, it is not 100% official: We won’t be venturing into Fantasy Island once more.

According to a report from Deadline, Fox has officially canceled the show, meaning that a season 3 seems to be out of the picture. The ratings for the series never picked up much ground, and this is yet another reminder that this network doesn’t often wait to pull the plug on things after they air. Fantasy Island joins the likes of Call Me Kat and Monarch, which were also each canned after a super-short period of time.

In a statement per the aforementioned website, here is what the network had to say about the cancellation:

“We were very pleased with Fantasy Island’s fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers … Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Doc and the upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros. We’d also like to thank Fantasy Island’s cast, led by Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series.”

With this cancellation in mind, Fox has fewer decisions left that they have to figure out where to place — most of everything on the scripted side seems to be settled for them at the moment, save for comedy Animal Control.

Will anyone else save the show?

Given that it did in part come from an outside studio, we won’t sit here and say that there is zero chance of it happening. However, it also doesn’t feel altogether likely at this point. You would have to find the right home, for starters, and then from there, the budget and resources to make it work.

(Photo: Fox.)

