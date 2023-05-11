Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD and her role of Hailey Upton following the episode of the show tonight? We understand the concerns!

After all, let’s just start off here by nothing everything that is going on with the character entering “Fight” — she could be captured and just on the basis of that alone, don’t you think that she is going to try everything she can to get away? This is more of the Upton that we know, so we have a hard time thinking that she is going to do anything otherwise. We are prepared for this character to push herself to the limit and take down any threats along the way.

The first comment that we really should make in regards to this: Is Upton every going to catch a break? She’s almost died multiple times this season, and that is without even getting into the fact that her husband in Jay Halstead left earlier on this season. We don’t know when or even if he’s ever going to have a major role on this show again, so that only adds to some of the question marks.

When it comes to Spiridakos’ status on the show long-term, all we can do is say this: Nothing has been confirmed as of this writing. With that being said, there is no direct evidence that she’s leaving and we’re going to hold onto that, at least for now, as some more reason to be hopeful. Why would we do anything otherwise at present?

So, what happened?

Well, the show certainly did a good job of putting the character through the absolutely worst, but we are pleased to say that she made it through in the end! Hopefully, she’s going to find a way to recover … and we also feel heartbroken for her with Halstead so far away and unresponsive.

Entering tonight’s Chicago PD episode, what did you think was going to happen to Hailey Upton?

(Photo: NBC.)

