The Bachelorette spoilers: Key art, more on Charity Lawson season

Are you ready for the premiere of Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette? Unfortunately, it is still more than a month away! While production does seem to be over, the new season is coming out on Monday, June 26, and we do tend to think that there’s a lot of drama (and romance!) ahead for the new lead.

In preparation for the show’s return, this week ABC has unveiled the latest key art — and it doesn’t exactly come as a big surprise, does it? This is almost exactly what you would expect from a season of this show, whether it be the lead front and center or all the roses adorning the side. With this being said, we actually think this is better than some of the other ones we’ve seen over the years. Remember that one for Clare’s season that had a Mrs. Robinson theme, Tayshia being adorned with tabloid headlines, or Zach being given the cringe-worthy moniker of “Mr. Right Reasons”? This is so much better than any of those!

ABC has also released a short logline for Charity’s season, not that it gives all that much away:

Following her heartbreaking departure after her hometown date on Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor,” Charity Lawson’s journey to find love will continue when she steps in as the leading woman for the upcoming 20th season of “The Bachelorette,” hosted by Jesse Palmer.

Charity is a likable lead and we’re certainly rooting for her. With this being said, most diehard fans of the franchise know already that the success of a given season often lives and dies based on some of its contestants. We’re not sure things are going to be any different this time around.

Related – Get some more news now pertaining to The Bachelorette, Charity, and what could be next

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see moving into Charity’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







