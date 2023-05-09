Accused season 2 premiere date hopes over at Fox

Following today’s big season 1 finale, what can we say about an Accused season 2 premiere date at Fox?

It goes without saying that Fox would want more of this show moving forward. It got off to a huge start following an NFL broadcast earlier this year and while the ratings have since slipped, we tend to think that the network sees a lot of value in this show.

After all, what does it bring to the table? Well, for starters, it is almost the crime TV version of Fantasy Island where there are new guest stars every single week and it allows for a wide array of different stories. As a matter of fact, this is even more of an anthology show, and you have a prolific producer behind the scenes here in Howard Gordon, of Homeland as well as 24 fame.

So when are ne episodes going to be premiering? Well, this is where things get complicated. We know that Accused already has a season 2 renewal, but the writers’ strike is absolutely what is making things quite complicated for the time being. The longer this goes, the more likely it is that Fox is going to be able to have a typical fall schedule. Technically, this show was a midseason entry in 2023 and easily, it could be the same thing in 2024. That would allow it to come out at some point in January or February, and hopefully the strike would be concluded a long time before we even got to that point.

Hopefully, some more news is going to come out over the next few weeks in regards to all of this but for the time being, we would just advise you to be patient. Sometimes, it does take a good while in this sort of climate for news to be solidified.

(Photo: Fox.)

