Night Court season 2 premiere date hopes at NBC

Following the big finale tonight on NBC, what can we say officially in regards to a Night Court season 2 premiere date? Of course, there is quite a bit to look forward to still!

First things first, let’s remind you that the revival starring Melissa Rauch is 100% coming back for more. The ratings have slipped from where they were at the start of the season, but that’s a reminder that nostalgia tends to wear off quick from revivals. Who you are left with, at the end of the day, are the folks who are devoted to the new version of the story. It still is a pretty solid contributor to the NBC lineup, and we tend to think that they would like to see it back at some point in the near future.

However, there is one issue that we really should go ahead and point out here: The writers’ strike. The longer that this goes, the more likely it is that season 2 will not be premiering at some point in the fall. We may want to get it back soon, but that doesn’t mean that we will! (The networks and streaming services, plus many studios, need to step up to the plate and ensure that writers are paid exactly what they deserve.)

Because of the strike, there is a pretty large range of potential premiere dates here. There is a possibility that this could go on for months, and we hope that a worst-case scenario here is that we end up seeing Night Court back in session when we get around to the start of 2024. That would enable us to still get a pretty significant chunk of episodes, depending on how they are filmed.

Insofar as what we want from the story, we don’t think that the show needs to reinvent itself. Just continue to focus on the funny, and also work to deliver some different guest stars and memorable cases.

