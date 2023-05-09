Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date, release schedule revealed

Jack Ryan season 4 is coming soon to Prime Video — not only that, but it is arriving so much sooner than anyone imagined.

Today, the folks over at the streaming service officially revealed that the latest (and final) batch of episodes is going to be premiering starting on Friday, June 30. There are only six episodes in the final season, and you will get two a week leading into the series finale on July 14. The official logline gives you a better sense of what will be coming up next:

The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

There is a certain hilarity to the fact that season 4 is premiering less than seven months after season 3, especially given there were years between season 2 and season 3. Some of this is just due to the fact that seasons 3 and 4 were filmed back to back, so work on the third season has actually been done for a long period of time.

Will the final season offer some closure? It feels that way! There’s also been talk about it launching a spin-off, but we will have to see what becomes of that at some point down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

