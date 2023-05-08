The Bear season 2 premiere date revealed by FX, Hulu

If you’ve been curious to learn when The Bear season 2 is coming back on Hulu, let’s just say that we’ve got good news!

Today, the folks at the streaming service confirmed that the award-winning FX production starring Jeremy Allen White is going to be back on Thursday, June 22. You will see the entirety of the season at once, so this is good for a lot of the binge-watchers that are out there.

Is this the right move for the show? Well, in terms of generating buzz, it could be! This season will likely show some evolution for everyone at the sandwich shop, but also at the same time give us a better sense of the day-to-day struggles. This is one of the more fascinating shows on TV given that it’s technically a comedy and yet, so much of it is thoroughly intense. Working behind the scenes at a place like this is clearly not the easiest job in the world.

If you are both FX and Hulu, the goal with season 2 is probably to build a whole lot more buzz around the show, while at the same time also causing people to be even more excited about a possible season 3. With the writers’ strike officially in week two now, we tend to think that it is going to get progressively harder for a lot of providers to release content in the months to come. It’s one of the reasons why we hope they are paid their fair share and with that, we’ll have to wait and see what the long-term future holds for the industry.

For a few more details, check out the official season 2 synopsis below:

Season two follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.

