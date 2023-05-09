White House Plumbers season 1 episode 3: Listening devices!

As you prepare to see White House Plumbers season 1 episode 3 on HBO next week, do you want to learn more about it?

First things first, this show is coming back next week with “Don’t Drink the Whiskey at the Watergate,” which somehow suits the tone of this show perfectly. Like we said this week, we understand fully that the Watergate scandal has been featured in countless movies and TV shows already, so we understand fully how absurd it can to be to contemplate another spin on it. However, this show somehow still works thanks to the somewhat-absurd spin we get, plus a number of great performances from a lot of the big players involved.

Want to get more specifics all about episode 3? You don’t have to wait and further — just go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Hunt, Liddy, and the Cubans attempt to break into the DNC offices at the Watergate to plant listening devices for the White House.

Of course, we know that this is a limited series and with that, we recognize that the story of Hunt and Liddy is going to keep surging forward. They think that they are achieving something big and in a lot of ways, they are. However, this is not in any way the “something big” that they thought they were working to pull off. The show’s spin on things is a big part of what makes it engaging. There are some real elements of dark comedy here, and we are looking forward to seeing where things go the rest of the way.

Do we wish there were more than just a handful of episodes left? Sure, but we recognize that HBO does like telling a lot of these stories with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. This is a huge part of what they do.

What do you most want to see moving into White House Plumbers season 1 episode 3 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way that we do not want you to miss.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







