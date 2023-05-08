The Blacklist season 10 episode 11: Was Siya Malik adopted?

Entering tonight’s The Blacklist season 10 episode 11, we expected the big revelations to be about Reddington — and not Siya Malik. Yet, here we are, where things are perhaps more surprising than before than Anya Banerjee’s character.

So what did we learn over “The Man in the Hat”? Well, as it turns out, Siya is actually the adopted daughter of Meera, which means that there are more secrets out there that could eventually come out. It is mostly a matter of when and how we see some of those revealed.

The first major question here is quite simple: Why did Meera hide this? What did she have to gain from it? This is obviously a situation that predates Reddington, as Siya was around in season 1. (Meera referenced her daughter.) The easy explanation is that Siya is the daughter of someone Meera helped save during a case. However, could there be something more?

The only thing that we can say about this is that Reddington knew a lot about Meera before he even worked with her, and he likely knew that Siya was adopted. If anyone has more information that she could obtain, it is him. However, what would he want in exchange for it? That’s a curious question, and not one that is going to be altogether easy for the show to answer. As Agnes even put it tonight, “Pinky” does work in some mysterious ways … and we know that he very much has a larger purpose and an endgame for a great deal of what he does. Why would we expect for that to be any different at this point?

We do think that “The Man in the Hat” is going to be a pretty important episode down the road this season — even if it doesn’t feel that way now.

What did you think about the big Siya reveal over the course of The Blacklist season 10 episode 11 tonight?

