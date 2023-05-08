Is American Idol 21 new tonight on ABC, May 8?

Is American Idol 21 new tonight on ABC? If you are interested in getting more news all about that, we are more than happy to help!

So where do we start off here? We’d love to be able to share some good news … but that doesn’t seem possible. The schedule for the singing competition is being altered slightly, as tonight marks the Jeopardy Masters premiere and then also repeats of Will Trent — a show that the network is pretty high on following its renewal for season 2.

With this in mind, you are going to be waiting until May 14 to see another new episode, but this is going to be a big one in its own right! After all, this is Disney Night, and it marks an opportunity for the top 5 to hit the stage and do some incredible stuff. Just take a look at the synopsis for it below:

Celebrate the magic of Disney as the Top 5 contestants travel to Disneyland Resort then perform songs from the iconic Disney songbook LIVE while America votes for the Top 3 contestants headed to the finale.

Following this episode, you will get an episode on May 15 that better sets the stage for the finale. Then, that’s going to happen on May 21. We do wish the season was longer, almost back like it was during the heyday on Fox where there were some opportunities to actually get to know the contestants more. From our vantage point, this really gave a lot of them the opportunity to grow to become superstars — and from there, you had a far better chance at success after the fact. There’s just less time to make that happen now than there used to be!

Of course, we do at least think the crop of singers this season is pretty solid … and we hope that there is still going to be a worthy winner at the end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

