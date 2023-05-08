Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 21: Last before finale

Are you ready for Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 21 to arrive on CBS next week? There is a lot to prepare for here!

First and foremost, let’s start things off by noting this: The finale is right around the corner. You are going to have a chance to see this on May 22. While there is a season 5 coming on the other side, we already know that it is going to look a little bit different. Much of the cast (save for the two leads) will be bumped down to recurring, and beyond just a handful of episodes there is no guaranteeing how much we will see certain people. This may be the new way of things for TV across the board, so go ahead and keep that in mind.

For the time being, though, we don’t want to look too far ahead. The next two episodes could be really fun and for episode 21 in particular, there is a huge milestone ahead for Bob. However, nothing may go according to plan.

For more, go ahead and check out the Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Take Two Yellows and Go to Bed” – Bob’s grand opening party for the sock factory is upstaged by a fight between Abishola and her sister-in-law, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 15 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

It goes without saying, but of course we are anticipating some sort of resolution in regards to the fight in this episode. However, there could be a tease or two in here for what the finale looks like. In particular, we just anticipate something more when it comes to the main characters’ relationship, as that has been the core of the story from the very beginning. Who knows where it will go from here?

What do you most want to see moving into Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 21?

How do you think it will set the stage for the finale? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

