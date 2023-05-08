The Neighborhood season 5 episode 21 spoilers: Dave’s father…

If you are interested in learning a little bit more about The Neighborhood season 5 episode 21 on CBS, there is a lot to dive into.

First and foremost, we start off with this: This is the penultimate story of the season. It’s also one of the more emotional stories we’ve had a chance to see this season. Kevin Pollak is going to be appearing as Dave’s estranged father and within that, we will finally get some more information all about what happened so many years before. This is going to be a difficult half-hour of TV for the character, but also probably a necessary one. It could even provide a source of healing for a lot of people out there.

Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead now story-wise? Then just check out The Neighborhood season 5 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Fatherhood” – When Dave’s estranged father, Lamar (Kevin Pollak), arrives in town eager to reconnect, his son finally learns the truth about his disappearance 30 years prior. Also, Marty struggles to fire an underperforming employee, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 15 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While we do think that this story could be partially resolved over the course of this episode, Dave’s father could easily come back again in season 6. CBS has already given the show a green light, but there are questions as to when it will return amidst the current writers’ strike.

Rather than think too far ahead right now, we just advise you to enjoy some of the stories that are coming up next. These should be the essence of everything you’ve seen on The Neighborhood over time, from topical material to, of course, some classic sitcom laughs that you’ve received from this show over the past several years.

