Marie Antoinette season 2 premiere date hopes at PBS

Following the events of the season 1, are you going to have a chance to see a Marie Antoinette season 2 over at PBS? When could it premiere?

Well, there are a number of different things worth discussing here, but we really should start by just noting that there will, in fact, be more of the historical drama — which airs as a part of Canal+ overseas. Variety reported prior to the premiere of season 1 that there would be more coming, and that was out there before the show even started up on PBS.

So basically, we’ve had the pleasure of knowing for quite a while that there isn’t anything to worry about here — isn’t that a luxury? We certainly tend to think so! Of course, there are still some other lingering mysteries out there, including when the show is actually going to be back.

Our hope, at least for the time being, is that the period drama returns at some point in early 2024. The plan seems to be for it to film later this year. We don’t think that PBS is going to rush to bring it back, mostly because they have no reason to do so. One of the things that we’ve seen time and time again with this show is that they really follow the beat of their own drum. There’s never been anywhere near as much pressure for them to put out a show at any particular time and with that in mind, they’re okay to be patient. That is even true with their many acquired series, which often air after they do in other parts of the world.

We certainly know that there is a lot of the story of Marie Antoinette that has already been told and when you consider that, the focus of this series has to shift to a certain extent. It’s about finding different ways to not only make her compelling, but also everyone around her.

When do you want to see a Marie Antoinette season 2 arrive over at PBS?

