Ride season 1 episode 8 spoilers: A big wedding ahead!

Next week on Ride season 1 episode 8 on Hallmark Channel, you’re going to have a chance to see another big ranch tradition: A wedding!

Let’s face it: There are a lot of people out there who like to get married in such a setting. We also know that the McMurray family is eager to do whatever they can to keep the ranch going — with that in mind, why wouldn’t they want to serve as hosts? This is the sort of event that could lead to a lot of romance all across the board for many different reasons. Take, for starters, that romance often breeds more romance. It gets a lot of people having conversations that they may not otherwise have.

Do you want to get some other conversation on this subject right now? Then go ahead and check out the full Ride season 1 episode 8 (“Speak Now and Forever Hold Your Peace”) synopsis below:

Romance is in the air when the McMurrays prepare to host a Booker family wedding at the ranch. Everyone has a role to play in preparing for the big day.

By the end of this episode, there is a good chance that we’ll at least see where some personal relationships stand within the family, and that is important for a number of reasons. After all, remember that we’re not that far away from the finale!

Given that there is no season 2 renewal for the show at present, Ride has a little bit of that pressure to keep people watching week after week. That’s not the easiest thing in the world to pull off! Yet, if they can really build up a lot of momentum with a story or two coming up, there is a chance that people could start talking about this show more in the mainstream. Perhaps more so than anything, this is what this show needs to have a long-term future at present.

