Family Guy season 22 premiere date: When’s it back on Fox?

Following today’s big season 21 finale, what can we say when it comes to a Family Guy season 22 over at Fox? Is it 100% coming back?

Well, we should go ahead and kick things off here by sharing some of the good news — you don’t have to worry too much when it comes to the immediate future. The animated comedy hit will 100% be back for another season, so there is no real concern when it comes to that. Instead, you can focus a little bit more of your attention around when there will be another chance to see it.

We know that for many shows on the typical broadcast schedule, there could be some substantial delays ahead when it comes to the writers’ strike. Is that going to be the case for Family Guy? Well, that is a little more of a complicated situation. Because of the way in which this show is produced far ahead of time, there may be less of an immediate impact with this show than some others that are out there. However, we do still think that there’s a chance it could be impacted eventually. We’d be surprised if there are no new episodes this fall.

In general, we tend to think that at some point this month, we’ll at least get a better sense of where Fox is placing it on the schedule — spoiler alert, there won’t be any massive changes. When you are talking about a series that has been around for a solid two-plus decades, we don’t think that there is any feverish chomping at the bit going on to ensure that people watch. It is going to get its viewers.

How many seasons will the show go on?

Well, at least two more! So long as it is profitable, we imagine that Fox will want to keep it. Seth MacFarlane may not be as involved with the day-to-day running of the show anymore, but he still contributes voices — his participation there will also continue to have a role to play.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Family Guy season 22 over on Fox?

