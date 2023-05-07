Wednesday season 2: Is it delayed due to writers’ strike?

Has Wednesday season 2 been delayed at Netflix due to the writers’ strike that is currently ongoing? How long would we be waiting in the first place?

We do think that a lot of questions are going to be asked about this show’s future for a good while, and for a handful of reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that it is one of Netflix’s most-popular shows beyond Stranger Things. We’ve already heard from the Duffer Brothers that they are delaying production on the final season until the strike is over … but what about Wednesday?

Well, one thing worth noting here right now is that it was never confirmed as to when production for this show was starting in the first place. That means that we could be waiting a long time regardless of whether or not this strike is happening.

Is this still going to put a hampering on the creative process? Absolutely, and it’s one of the reasons why we hope this situation is resolved sooner rather than later? All writers receive fair pay, whether it be a big-budget show like Wednesday or one that is more under the radar. We do hope that we get some more news on its future soon, mostly because it could help to inform more casual fans as to what’s happening behind the scenes.

Our philosophy right now is pretty simple: The more that everyday people find out what is happening to writers, the more likely it is that we could eventually find a resolution to all of this. It’s a way to apply even more pressure to networks and streaming services, though that will most likely come in months when scripted programming starts to run a little more dry. It’s what happened back during the 2007-08 strike, for those who were avid TV fans at around that time.

