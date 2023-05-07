The Company You Keep season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the events of the season 1 finale, can you expect The Company You Keep season 2 to happen over at ABC? Or, is this the end?

Well, as you would imagine, there is quite a bit to get into here. So where do we start? Well, how about the following? Nothing has been confirmed at present. In theory, we’d like to imagine more news would come out over the next couple of weeks, but these are strange times within the world of TV thanks to the writers’ strike. The typical TV calendar may be relatively out the window for now.

The ratings for The Company You Keep are okay, but also far from spectacular — and of course, this throws the show into even more uncertainty. What does it have going for it? We do think spy dramas are really popular these days, and Milo Ventimiglia also has a huge following thanks to This Is Us. This first season only had ten episodes, and it is possible that a lot of people could end up discovering the show down the road on Hulu.

Provided that we do get a season 2, we know that you’ll be waiting for a while to see it. Because of the aforementioned strike, it is possible that most shows designated for fall could be pushed to early winter or even early 2024. Of it, it is possible that ABC would just leave The Company You Keep as a midseason show anyway, and none of this may matter.

If you do want to get more of the show down the road…

Here is the biggest thing we can advise, at least for the time being: Watch on Hulu or DVR, and then tell your friends to check it out! A true community effort may be what is needed here in order to make another batch of episodes happen. We just hope that there is enough time at this point.

