Succession season 4 episode 7: The election’s importance

As you prepare for Succession season 4 episode 7 on HBO this weekend, is the election more important than ever before?

Well, at this point, that feels like a pretty clear thing to say, all things considered. Just remember for a moment what the stakes here are! There is that tiny chance that Connor Roy becomes the President of the United States, but that feels unlikely. Instead, the more expected scenario here is that during this episode, we’re going to have a chance to see the Roy family go back and forth in their efforts to maneuver through what could be a complicated period.

Suffice it to say, the stakes are sky-high here, not just for the country, but for Waystar Royco. The presence of Jeryd Mencken is going to be an x-factor in everything moving forward. He and Roman have a relationship, and there has been chatter already of ATN giving him some favorable coverage. What could that turn into? Let’s just say that, for now, this is a pretty clear story to watch since it could divide other parts of the company.

Also, there is a significant chance here that Connor could find himself in the role of spoiler — he may not win, but he could easily split the vote enough where he causes someone to lose. This is going to be one of many important conversations that could happen — we could envision a scenario where one of the siblings tries to encourage Connor to drop out, but do you think that is really going to happen? Why would anyone think that this is something he would do?

We don’t think the election is coming in episode 7, but rest assured, this is something that will be here before too long. We have to anticipate it around the corner any moment now…

How big do you think the election will be entering Succession season 4 episode 7?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

