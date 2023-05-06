Call Me Kat canceled; season 4 not happening at Fox

For everyone looking towards the future of Call Me Kat over at Fox, let’s just say we’ve got some bad news to share.

Today, just one day after the season 3 finale concluded, the network formally canceled the show. This is the same quick decision that we saw earlier this year with Monarch following its own finale, and in a statement per Deadline, a spokesperson was pretty frank for the reason behind it ending:

“We are very proud of Call Me Kat. But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped. We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat.”

There is no denying that the ratings for season 3 left a lot to be desired, and that is without even mentioning the fact that the show came from an outside studio at a time where networks are trying to prioritize more in-house programming. Fox canceled two far more popular shows in The Resident and 9-1-1 for this very reason. (The latter of these shows has since moved to ABC.)

Is it possible that Call Me Kat finds another home somewhere else? In theory, you can’t rule it out … but it feels highly unlikely given its ratings. What we are more curious about at the moment is what this cancellation means for Mayim Bialik’s future on Jeopardy!, given that her schedule on the sitcom is one of the reasons why she was only a part-time host. Will the game show keep its current structure or change it moving into the fall? That’s one of many things to think about.

While seeing any show end is sad, at least this one had a chance to run for a few seasons — that is better than a lot of other programs in this era!

