Psych 4 spoilers: A James Roday Rodriguez progress report

Is a Psych 4 going to happen at Peacock at some point down the road? Let’s just say there are reasons to suspect it, even if nothing is 100% confirmed at present.

After all, consider the fact that the project nearly came together last year! In a new interview with TVLine centered around the series finale of A Million Little Things, Shawn Spencer himself in James Roday Rodriguez had the following to say about the project:

“The only reason that Psych 4 didn’t happen last year was scheduling … It was all lined up, and we would’ve made an announcement, but then we just couldn’t pull it together in time with everybody going off to do [other projects]. So, now we just kind of have to regroup, wait for Peacock to decide that they want to pay for it again, and hopefully we’ll be good.”

One other potential issue at this point is the current writers’ strike, and it remains to be seen how long that will last. Nonetheless, we remain very-much optimistic that a fourth movie is going to happen. Heck, is it reasonable to think these could go on as long as everyone wants them to?

Sure, scheduling may always be a challenge since the cast and crew have some other projects. Yet, these movies thankfully don’t take an incredibly long time to shoot, and we think the demand will be there as standalone events for Peacock, who need subscribers to continuously check out their other projects as well. Bringing it back feels like a win-win proposition, but we will wait and see what happens over the next several months. There’s always a chance at a release either the end of this year or early 2024.

For now, let’s just ponder what Shawn’s new nicknames for Gus could be…

