Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20 spoilers: Will it set up finale?

Next week on CBS you’re going to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20, and it’s easy to say this one is big. After all, it’s going to set the stage for the finale!

So what can you expect to see over the course of this? Well, let’s just say that “Irish Exits” could be the most personal story of the whole season for Baez, mostly because she and her daughter may both find themselves in a spot where they are threatened. Meanwhile, you’re also going to see the epic return of Treat Williams as Frank’s friend Lenny Ross, and even have a chance to dive further into Anthony’s life away from the force.

While there may not necessarily be some big cliffhanger within this hour that leads directly into the final one of the season, there could still be a connection or two. At the very least, that’s what we are watching out for.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Irish Exits” – Frank worries about his longtime friend Lenny Ross (Treat Williams) when he suspects the former officer is hiding his true reason for returning to the city. Also, Danny and Baez investigate when Baez and her daughter are targeted by a criminal Baez once put away; Eddie gives her partner, Badillo, relationship advice when his ex-girlfriend is physically attacked; and Anthony is sucked into the inner workings of an underground crime ring when his chaotic cousin, Joey, begs him for a favor, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Treat Williams returns as Lenny Ross, Frank’s longtime friend.

This feels like a great one when it comes to deepening the Danny – Baez relationship. Even if you aren’t rooting for the two to end up romantically, you can be rooting for the two to continue to have such a bond. If that is the case here, you may enjoy this one considerably.

