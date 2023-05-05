Shark Tank: Noshi Food Paint, See the Way I See, You Go Natural

Tonight on Shark Tank you have Noshi Food Paint, See the Way I See, You Go Natural, and Nature’s Wild Berry. It is a pretty packed lineup! These products are extremely different from one another, but is there still a way that some of them could secure a deal? That’s 100% something we are curious about right now!

We have more information on all of these products below — before we go further, let’s just start by sharing the synopsis:

First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Santa Monica, California, who introduce their freeze-dried miracle berries which magically make any sour food taste sweet. Next into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Trumbull, Connecticut, who created their inclusive clothing brand founded on a mission to normalize mental health; while a stay-at-home dad from New York City hopes to make meal-time fun with his edible product that encourages children to be creative while they eat. Last into the Tank are siblings from Dallas who pitch their line of headwraps, made to protect and promote healthy hair while eliminating friction. In a “Shark Tank” update, Justin Baer from Bethesda, Maryland, talks about their clothing company, Collars & Co, a line of high-quality polo shirts whose growth has skyrocketed since partnering with Sharks Mark Cuban and Peter Jones, securing over 8.7 million in sales.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary.

You Go Natural – This is the line of headwraps, which are made specifically for the purpose of helping people with textured hair — while also staying super-stylish at the same exact time.

Nature’s Wild Berry – This is where we bring in those “miracle berries” with the remarkable effect they have on your palette. This is a hard thing to pitch in the Tank, mostly because it’s likely all about trial and error.

Noshi Food Paint – Think of this as a condiment alternative designed with the sole purpose of making food more fun. These do come in a wide array of different flavors, and they also can be an alternative to more high-sugar syrups that are out there.

See the Way I See – This is a line of clothing that is all about helping people feel inclusive and seen through the branding and designs, helping to eliminate the stigmas associated with mental health along the way.

