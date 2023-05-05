Animal Control season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the big finale today on Fox, can you expect an Animal Control season 2 renewal to happen? Or, is this 100 the end?

Well, we knew going into the season that this is a show that the network would like to keep around if possible. After all, Joel McHale is a pretty bankable star, and he does have a relationship with Fox thanks to some other appearances here and there. Also, the premise is totally memorable — though we actually imagine that working with animals is going to be a particularly hard challenge a lot of the time.

For the time being, Fox has yet to confirm if they are bringing Animal Control back, and this could be a decision that they make more or less at the last minute. The ratings are far from spectacular, but you could make the same argument about a number of the shows that they have. They are also looking at their economics as a driving factor here more so than ratings. Hence, the decision to let go of 9-1-1 and to cancel The Resident, despite it being a solid global player. They didn’t have studio ownership of either of those shows, and we imagine that was a factor. (We should note that Animal Control does have a connection to Fox — it was produced in part by their internal studio.)

In a typical TV year, we would argue that we would probably would know about a season 2 at some point over the next couple of weeks. However, with the writers’ strike currently underway, we would argue that this is no ordinary year. It is harder to have a specific timetable as to when a decision is made.

For now, though, we’d say that the show’s future could go either way as Fox tries to figure out more of what it wants as an independent TV network.

What do you most want to see moving into Animal Control season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







