Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power season 2 filming continues

For those wondering whether or not Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power season 2 would be greatly impacted by the writers’ strike, we now have an answer.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, work is continuing on the hit Prime Video series, minus the showrunners and any members of the writing staff in the UK. There are less than 20 days remaining until the end of production, and the entirety of the scripts have been already written.

While the studio may feel like they can make do for the remainder of production, especially since they are so close to the end, this is admittedly still a risky move. After all, remember that no one can do any rewrites or last-minute changes, so they are going to have to bank on everything as it currently stands. That can be a risky thing to do in certain situations.

Provided that The Rings of Power does wrap up in its currently expected period of time, what does that mean for the future? Well, one thing you should know is that the plan, at least for now, seems to be to launch the show in 2024. We don’t imagine that anything will change in regards to that. This is a show with a pretty extensive post-production process and at this point, we’re not sure that we envision anything changing in regards to that.

So what about a season 3?

We do think that this is something that will happen eventually, be we don’t anticipate a renewal being revealed over the next few months. If you are the aforementioned streaming service, there is no real reason for this process to be rushed along. Also, scripts cannot be written for it until the strike is over. You are better off for now just kicking back and taking a wait-and-see approach.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

