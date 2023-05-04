Ghosts season 2 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: A surprise event!

Are you excited to see Ghosts season 2 episode 22 arrive on CBS next week? We sure hope so, given that a huge event is at the center. We are gearing up for a big finale! That means there’s a chance that a number of surprises are set to come around the bend.

For Sam and Jay, their big obstacle may not be tied to any of the ghosts at all — and rather, a new arrival claiming that they own Woodstone. How do you put a stop to this? Well, let’s just say that a lawyer could be involved, and we do also think that the ghosts could find a way to get involved.

We’re expecting a lot of fun over the course of this, but maybe an emotional moment or two, as well. Why would you think anything else when it comes to this series?

For a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 2 episode 22 synopsis below:

“The Heir” – When a woman named Kelsey (Jessie Ennis) shows up claiming to be the rightful heir to Woodstone Mansion, Sam and Jay enlist the help of a lawyer, Dan (P.J. Byrne). Meanwhile, Isaac tries to decide how to spend half of Sam’s advance on his autobiography. Also, a surprise event takes place that could dramatically change life at the manor, on the second season finale of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, May 11 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Will there be some sort of shocking ending?

While we’re not sure that we would say a full-on cliffhanger is coming, we do tend to think that the writers will do something to create even more question marks about the future. After all, the goal here is to try and make every season look and feel different, right?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ghosts season 2 episode 22 on CBS?

Do you think that there will be some sort of big-time cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







