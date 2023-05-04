Is Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire, and is there a chance that Sylvie Brett going to be quitting over the upcoming episode?

Let’s just start off by saying this — if you are nervous at the moment, we more than understand. Brett has been around the show for a long time and technically, we have seen her quit Firehouse 51 before. Of course, if it happens this time around, it would be for an entirely different reason. To be specific, she may think it is the right move for her after what she sees out in the field.

As a matter of fact, Brett makes a challenge in the promo to Boden: Either hold the people responsible accountable for their actions, or she is gone. Is that a risk he really wants to take? It’s a precarious position to be in, given that we are talking here about one of the best paramedics they have and someone who has a pretty sterling reputation.

We should note that as of this writing, there has not been any official word to suggest that Killmer is departing the series. So long as that is the case, we wouldn’t be too worried about anything. Our bigger concerns could come after the finale, since it sounds like she has some big decisions to make … but that does not mean that these decisions will mean that she is gone from the show forever.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that Boden does what she is asking for. We do think the extent of their relationship means a lot, and we also don’t think that this is something that Sylvie would say were the situation not pretty darn serious. We’ll just have to wait and see where things go, won’t we?

Are you worried that Brett could be quitting Chicago Fire at some point before the end of the season?

