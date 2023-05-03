Fire Country season 1 episode 20: Will Bode stop Sleeper?

Friday night on CBS is going to bring Fire Country season 1 episode 20 to the air, so what can you expect?

In a new sneak peek for episode 20 (watch over at the link here), it becomes pretty clear already where Bode’s mind is at — to be specific, he is determined to deter Sleeper in any way that he can. He describes how much he used to run with him, and that he was almost in the position of right-hand-man before it was a little too late. You can obviously see this weigh on him, so a big part of the story coming up could be about how he clears his conscience.

There are a couple of different schools of thought that could come in conflict with each other throughout the episode. First and foremost, Bode needs to focus on getting out on parole, and he is going to be told by a LOT of people to do this. Unfortunately, the big problem for Max Thieriot’s character is his inability to get out of his own way. He’s always going to try his best to help, even at the times where it is not in his best interest to do so. That’s going to cause some problems for him over the final few episodes of the season.

While we don’t love the precarious position that Sleeper is in at the moment, we can at least go ahead and say this: We do like already that there are some particularly high stakes as to whether or not Bode can stay out of his own way. Will he cross the line if it means saving his other inmates and firefighters from this guy? It’s a fascinating question.

In the end, we’ll have to see if this is a story that gets resolved on Friday — or, if the folks at the network decide this is something that they can hold onto for a little while longer.

