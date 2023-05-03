Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Renee keeps fighting

With the final five eviction on Big Brother Canada 11 coming up very soon, is it 100% curtains for Renee in the game? Well, let’s just say that things are not looking altogether great at the moment.

After all, consider the circumstances! We already saw Ty win yet another Veto, which he is using to remove Claudia from the block. Daniel is going up by default and now, Ty and Claudia are the only two voting.

In the latest Digital Daily posted earlier today, Renee did her best to campaign to Ty, but it was basically akin to talking to a brick wall. He made it clear that he just didn’t have a lot of trust in her within the game, and she tried to counter by saying that Daniel hasn’t really been on his side a lot of the game. Renee knows that in the event of a tie, Anika is going to keep her closest ally in Daniel over her, but she thinks there is a good chance she could get Claudia’s vote.

If nothing else, Claudia voting to keep Renee could make sense from a jury standpoint, since Renee will view that as a sign of loyalty. With Ty, this may come down to a lesser of two evils. If he thinks that Daniel is easier to beat in competitions or at the end than Renee, then keeping him is the right choice. He’s spoken a lot about trust and a lot of these other factors, but it may all just be smoke and mirrors at this point.

Here’s how the game can be summed up

For Ty, it’s about winning his way to final three. For everyone else, it should be about making sure Ty doesn’t win. They can think of nuance and everything else after the fact. The biggest issue is that Ty’s got a big physical advantage over everyone left, but the final competitions aren’t always that physical.

