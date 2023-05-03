Sweet Tooth renewed; season 3 to be final one at Netflix

For everyone who loves Sweet Tooth at Netflix, let’s just say that there is some exciting and also potentially bittersweet news to share. The comic adaptation has been renewed for a season 3; however, it is also going to be the final one over at the streamer.

In a statement (per TVLine), here is some of what creator, showrunner, and executive producer Jim Mickie had to say on the subject:

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life … At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going.

“Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2.”

So why does the show have to end after such a short period of time? Well, a lot of this is just the natural way of things with this streaming service. We have seen a lot of evidence that Netflix likes to end their shows before they get too expensive, and they do not often keep them around longer than just three or four seasons. Sweet Tooth had such a hard challenge coming back for season 2 after such a long layoff. With that in mind, we really should just be glad that we’re getting a season 3 and a proper ending at the same time.

In a perfect world, of course we would love to see the third season back in 2024; however, we’re going to take a wait-and-see approach on that for the time being.

