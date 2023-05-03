Schmigadoon! season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following tonight’s pivotal installment on Apple TV+, can you expect a Schmigadoon! season 3 renewal to come about? Or, are we 100% at the end of the road right now?

Well, we should start things off here by noting where things currently stand: For the time being, nothing has been altogether confirmed on the future. We certainly would like for there to be more of the show down the line, but how can you say anything with confidence as of right now? After all, Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong are both incredibly busy, and musicals are not always the easiest thing in the world to pull off.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that with a writers’ strike currently underway, there is no guarantee that we are going to be getting some more news at any point in the future here, either. What we can say, at least for now, is that there could be a season 3 depending on what the streaming service wants, and we tend to think that it could be set in a separate musical era.

In the end, much of the decision could come down to total viewership in relationship to budget. Are there enough viewers and, beyond just that, is the show worth the cost? Apple TV+ does not release total viewership figures after each episode, so everything remains up in the air.

If there is one big of good news that we can share for the time being, it’s that there may not be a rush to announce anything — and even if that happens, we could be waiting for well over a year to see something more arrive. The most important thing is that a show like this has some chances to succeed. That means working out the story and, beyond just that, figuring out how the schedules could work.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Schmigadoon! season 3 over on Apple TV+?

When do you think the show could theoretically come out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

