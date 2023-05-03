Chicago Fire season 11 finale spoilers: Taylor Kinney not appearing

We know a lot of people are going to be eager to see what’s ahead in the Chicago Fire season 11 finale on NBC, but here’s the bad news. We have to reveal now someone who is not turning up in longtime star Taylor Kinney.

According to a new report from TVLine, the actor will not be coming back at the end of the season as Kelly Severide. Kinney has been MIA on the series over the past several weeks for personal reasons, and we know that the writers have come up with some quick reasons to better explain the character’s absence. The most recent one, at least at present, is that he is off on a training program.

Ultimately, there has been no indication that Kinney is leaving the show for good, so our hope is that we at least get some sort of update on his whereabouts before we get to the end of the finale … or when he could be coming back.

On the flip side here, there is at least a small element of good news to share, as it does appear that we are going to be seeing a little bit more of Jesse Spencer in the finale. Matthew Casey is coming back again to take part in the Homeland Security program that he brought to Kidd earlier this season. With Casey’s return could potentially lead to more scenes between him and Brett, but we will wait and see on that.

Regardless of if we see Severide or not…

We do think that Chicago Fire is the sort of show that is going to deliver a lot of drama close to the end of the season. Not only that, but we anticipate that there will be some sort of super-bold cliffhanger. Why wouldn’t the series want to give us something in that vein?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire, including other details on the finale

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Chicago Fire season 11 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







