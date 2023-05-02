Abbott Elementary season 3 premiere date: Will it be delayed?

Is there a chance that you will be waiting longer than expected to see Abbott Elementary season 3 at ABC? There is at least a chance, thanks to a lot of the news that is currently out there.

According to a report coming in from The Wrap, the writers’ room for the Quinta Brunson series is completely shut down as the WGA strike officially kicks off. This is far from the only show in such a situation, but it is especially notable since you can argue that this is the premier comedy on network TV. It is a loss that the network will feel quite harshly if a deal does not get done over the next several weeks.

Based on where things stand at present, there are some concerning signs. With the writers and major studios/providers seemingly far apart in negotiations, Abbott Elementary could end up with a later premiere date or fewer episodes when everything is said and done. It takes a lot of time to make quality television, and for a lot of people (especially a creator like Brunson) it is basically a year-round job.

The next couple of weeks are when things could perhaps be the most uncomfortable for networks and streamers, as they are in the process right now of getting their pitches together for advertisers and also plotting out their fall schedules. Do they have contingency plans in the event a strike goes on for a long time? Sure, and we’re sure that they will try to sell some of those hard.

However, in the end there is no replacing a show like Abbott Elementary in particular, and it is in the network and studio’s best interest to give writers what they are asking for — they requests are certainly reasonable, and it is nice to see so much of the television community in solidarity on that.

Related – Get more news right now on Abbott Elementary

Are you hoping to see Abbott Elementary season 3 at some point this fall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







