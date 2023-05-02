Will Trent season 2 premiere date hopes over at ABC

Following tonight’s big season 1 finale, do you want to learn a little more about a Will Trent season 2? If so, we certainly do not blame you! There is so much stuff to be excited about as we look towards the future, but also a certain amount of mystery.

With this in mind, let’s just go ahead and note this: There is already an official Will Trent renewal! That’s not something you should be concerned about. The bigger question is when these episodes end up being made. Starting on May 2 the writers’ strike officially kicked off across the television industry and depending on how long that lasts, this could be a situation where a lot of shows are dramatically delayed.

The best-case scenario here in regards to season 2 is that a new WGA deal is struck over the next week or two — not only would this assure writers fair compensation, but it could keep most shows on a similar trajectory to what we have seen in the past. It would at least give ABC the option to air Will Trent in the fall, as opposed to putting it on at midseason again. Yet, they could choose to premiere it still in early 2024 as either a strike contingency plan or just because they want to keep it at a shorter episode count.

No matter what happens, we do think there is a pathway for season 2 to be even more successful than the first go-around. This show managed to bring some great mysteries to TV, and also offer up something different to the traditional whodunnit genre. Its ratings were incredibly solid, even to the point where it was outperforming another show on the schedule in The Rookie: Feds. If it can continue this trajectory, it could have many more years to come.

In the end, though, patience will be key here — and we should anticipate needing a lot of it over the course of the next few months.

When would you most like to see Will Trent season 2 premiere over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates that we 100% do not want you to miss.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







