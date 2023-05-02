Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Veto Ceremony & eviction plan

The latest Big Brother Canada 11 – Digital Daily drop happened earlier today, but what did we actually learn?

Well, first and foremost we should note that this particular Daily was seriously lacking any major gametalk, as we got a few minutes and then a lengthy birthday party. Are they hiding something, potentially tied to the Wendy’s Reward points? Maybe, but we don’t think that those will impact much this week anyway. Kuzie left her points to Ty and with him already having the Veto, he’s got a lot of control.

The Veto Ceremony, for those wondering, is now done; Ty removed Claudia from the block, and Daniel is now up versus Renee. This entire situation is further baffling — why didn’t Anika just nominate Claudia and Ty from the get-go to ensure that one of them was sent packing? Then, she would have also avoided Daniel going up unless Renee actually one Veto. Renee, based on the conversations we’ve seen, will likely be sent over to jury.

So why Renee? Claudia has almost no say this week since Anika holds the tiebreaker, and for Ty, this is seemingly all about making sure that Claudia has no other option beyond him. Also, he’s got a decent relationship with Daniel. It sets him up better for the end of the season. Also, we do personally think Renee would be stronger in the final two than Daniel, at least based on what Kuzie had to say about his game in the house.

Either way, though, it really feels like Ty’s game to lose at this point — his social game has been pretty terrible at times, but if he wins his way to the end it’s going to be hard to ignore his resume. (Granted, we still roll our eyes at him almost quitting alongside Zach early on.)

(Photo: Global.)

