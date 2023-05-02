White House Plumbers season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Redemption?

After today’s big premiere on HBO, do you want to learn a little bit more about White House Plumbers season 1 episode 2? Let’s just say there’s a good bit to prepare for, and in a relatively short period of time.

We know that on the surface, the Justin Theroux – Woody Harrelson show may not be the easiest sell out there. After all, the story of Watergate has been told SO many times across multiple forms, but we’re not sure that G. Gordon Libby and E. Howard Hunt have been presented in this particular way. There is a real manic energy to this show where week in and week out, we imagine that there’s going to be a lot of chaos — there also almost has to be, when you remember that this is only a five-episode limited series. There is a lot that will be included here in a pretty short period of time.

Do you want to get more specifics about next week in particular? Well, the title for what’s ahead is “Please Destroy This, Huh?”, and the synopsis below has some other information all about the future:

While Hunt and Dorothy entertain Liddy and his wife Fran at their exclusive country club, their kids Lisa and Saint John paint a less-than-perfect portrait of the family. Later, on the outs with Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell, Hunt and Liddy get a chance to redeem themselves when a leaked memo from Dita Beard puts Mitchell and the administration in legal jeopardy.

One of the biggest reasons why White House Plumbers can take such a satirical approach to its story is that almost every single event it covers has a predestined result, and a lot of it paints the main characters in a rather specific light. This show is mostly about the chain of crazy events that work to get you from point A over to point B.

