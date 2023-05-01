Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Who won final five Veto?

As you would expect, there is a lot to get into within this Big Brother Canada 11 update — which makes sense, given where we are in the game.

On Saturday, we learned that Anika won the final five Head of Household and while nothing was 100% confirmed, it looked like she was looking to nominate Claudia and Renee. Of course, this would have set up a disaster situation where Ty could win Veto, he could take Claudia off, and then Daniel would go up by default. With Ty and Claudia then as the only two voting, they could choose to pick Daniel off and leave Anika with nobody else.

Of course, it would take a very particular set of circumstances for that to happen … so what actually did? Well, that set of circumstances! Ty did win the Veto, and he is going to take Claudia off the block. This continues the crazy streak of the Veto being used every single week, and it also continues the trend of Ty being immune, which has been going ever since Whodunnit Week, as crazy as that seems.

Now, Ty and Claudia have some super-clear options but really, it comes down to Ty since Claudia won’t evict Renee from the game. Ty told Claudia in the past that he wanted a final three with her and Renee, but he’s also assured Daniel to a certain extent today. What does he really want to do? He may think that if he takes Claudia and Daniel to final three that both could take him but really, it doesn’t matter. He’s going to be voted out the moment he loses a comp.

Is Ty the most likable player ever? Hardly, but he deserves an insane amount of credit for the run he’s been on over the past month.

(Photo: Global.)

