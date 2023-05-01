NCIS season 20 episode 20 spoilers: Jimmy’s college rival

Next week on NCIS season 20 episode 20, you are going to get a story titled “Second Opinion.” Do you want to learn more about what’s ahead?

First and foremost, we should note that after tonight’s episode gave us a Jessica Knight spotlight, we may be moving into a different direction here. What are we talking about in particular? Well, let’s just say that this story, beyond just offering up a case, is going to also allow us a chance to see Jimmy front and center courtesy of someone from his past. It feels like this is going to be a lighthearted subplot and honestly, we’re fine with that. It’s nice to mix things up here and there — and can we get a few Knight and Shining Palmer moments as well? We sure hope so.

To get some more details about what’s coming, check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Second Opinion” – NCIS works to solve the murder of a senator’s daughter who has a rebellious reputation and large online following. Also, Jimmy gets competitive with an old college rival, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We know that there are only three episodes left this season, but we would not necessarily say that anything that you see within this episode is necessarily going to connect to the finale. Instead, we just tend to think that we’ll get more into that maybe in episode 21, if that. This show does hold pretty true to its procedural footing and while we do like the larger arcs here and there, they are better if they come around with a very specific purpose in mind. We’ll have to wait and see if that happens here.

