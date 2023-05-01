Succession season 4 episode 6: Did Kendall Roy try to drown again?

Tonight on Succession season 4 episode 6, we saw something that cannot be a surprise to anyone out there. After all, Kendall Roy has gone through a lot. He lost of his father and while the two did not have the best relationship out there, that was still his father. Also, this is a man who has a lot of demons and doubts when it comes to the future of the company.

In the closing minutes of this episode, we saw Jeremy Strong’s character more or less swim right into the ocean. This was reminiscent of what we saw from him last season in the pool, and there have also been shots in the past that made us feel that he could fall from the sky. There has always been a dangerous element to Kendall, one where he could take his life at any moment. It’s almost a Don Draper sort of tortured-soul element where it feels like he will never be happy no matter what.

We know that in this instance, Kendall did not drown — after all, he was very much in the preview for what lies ahead. However, there has been so much foreshadowing to this character’s demise from the very start that we do think it’s coming. We don’t think he’s ever gotten over what happened in the season 1 finale, or that his father never felt that he was good enough. (For the record, what happened in that finale is still coming back to bite him.)

The crazy thing is that, in context of what happened tonight, Logan swimming in the ocean was a victory after Living+. Yet, doesn’t he still look miserable while doing it?

It is possible that all of these a red herrings and yet, we do think that at some point, we do think that something bad is going to happen. Ironically, he would probably be so much happier if he had no position at all at Waystar Royco, but we’re not sure he would ever admit that to himself.

