Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We know that there are a few episodes still to come on the show moving forward … so are we at them yet?

Well, let’s go ahead and share some of the bad news. This is a week off for the Queen Latifah series, and everything is now going to set the stage for the big finale on May 21. There’s a lot to be excited about still to come, including a couple more episodes for Donal Logue as Fisk, including the final one.

Want to read more about what’s coming? Then check out some synopses for all these installments courtesy of the network…

Season 3 episode 16, “Love Hurts” – When Fisk (Donal Logue) tasks McCall with tracking down an ex-MI6 agent (Andrew Stewart-Jones) in Paris with whom she had a past relationship, she must convince him to help her track down a crucial document that his friend was hiding. Also, Delilah faces discrimination at her new fashion internship, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 3 episode 17, “Justified” – When a note McCall receives leads her to the location of her late father’s car, she must revisit the past to uncover who was behind his carjacking and murder nearly 30 years prior, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 3 episode 18, “Eye for an Eye” – The team is put into harm’s way when McCall’s (Queen Latifah) former CIA colleague (Ilfenesh Hadera) is found alive and sets her sights on revenge by attempting to abduct Dante (Tory Kittles), Harry (Adam Goldberg) and Mel (Liza Lapira). Also, Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) must act quickly to de-escalate a hostage situation of their own when a robber targets a bodega. Third season finale.

Should you expect a cliffhanger?

Well, let’s just put it in the following terms: You absolutely should. The Equalizer was renewed for a season 4 a good year ago, so the writers have had plenty of time to think of something great. This is their chance to execute it!

What do you most want to see on The Equalizer season 3 the rest of the way?

