Call the Midwife season 13 filming about to begin!

Just in case you were not excited enough for Call the Midwife season 13 on BBC One, we have more great news today!

In a post on the show’s official Twitter, we got more insight suggesting that the cast and crew are getting set to roll cameras on the latest batch of episodes. The series has been in the planning stages for some time as everyone gets ready for this moment, so let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that the stories ahead are as emotional and exciting as it feels like they could be on paper.

So what are we expecting moving forward? First and foremost, we don’t foresee the format of Call the Midwife changing in some sort of radical fashion at this point. This is a show that knows what it is and because of that, it would be silly to anticipate some sort of enormous shift to some traditional stories. We will begin with a Christmas Special, which we imagine will capture everything that matters in regards to the season. After that, things will shift more into the standard storylines that allow Helen George, Stephen McCann, and the rest of the cast to truly shine. Remember that there will be eight standard episodes plus the special, and we imagine the season proper will begin on BBC One in January. (The Christmas Special of course becomes before that.)

As for the story we are most excited to see at this point, it may very well be the evolution of Trixie. What does her life look like following her marriage to Matthew? We feel like it is inevitable that a few things are going to be different and they really should be. We know that this is not a show that delivers a lot of HUGE changes story-wise year after year, but there are some subtle movements and changes that they tend to give us … and we certainly tend to think more of those are going to be coming as we keep moving forward.

We imagine that throughout production, a few more teases on the future will start to come out — go ahead and be grateful for that in advance!

What do you most want to see right now as we prepare for Call the Midwife season 13?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are even more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

