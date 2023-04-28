Grand Crew season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following today’s big season 2 finale over on NBC, is there a chance that we could see a Grand Crew season 3 renewal? Or, should we just prepare now to be at the end of the road? Well, as you would expect, there are a few different things to talk through here.

First and foremost, though, let’s just get into where things currently stand — at the moment, there is no specific renewal or cancellation news about the comedy. We do know that the network likes it but, unfortunately, fondness alone does not make a renewal happen! There are a lot of different components that go into a decision like this, whether it be live ratings, DVR viewings, and then also streams after the fact. Not all of this information is publicly available.

If we are looking at this show on the basis of live ratings alone, it is understandable to be a little bit concerned at present. After all, Grand Crew season 2 has drawn so far just a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and a little over 1.1 million live viewers a week. It does have a younger audience and that’s exciting, but it may not be enough.

For now, we tend to think that Peacock is the show’s saving grace perhaps more than anything else, as this is where it can get a more consistent audience these days than traditional TV — especially if new episodes on NBC are going to be stuck on Friday nights. That is just a really difficult spot for any show, and we do imagine that it will face a lot of challenges if it continues to air there.

Odds are, within a couple of weeks we’re going to learn if another season is happening or not — we’d just advise you to cross your fingers for the time being.

