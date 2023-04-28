Citadel season 1 episode 3 air date, more at Prime Video

Following the big two-episode premiere today at Prime Video, what is there to say when it comes to season 1 episode 3 of Citadel?

In case you were not aware, let’s start off this piece by nothing that this may be one of the most ambitious shows in the recent history of the aforementioned streaming service. It comes from the Russo Brothers, famed for the Avengers movies. Not only that, but you have two major stars in Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Moving forward, there are plans to make this show (and overall universe) a global feel. Citadel itself already has a season 2.

Before we look ahead any further, let’s go ahead and describe the story of the show — just in case you haven’t heard about it already:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

So yea, anticipate a lot of drama, action, and espionage moving forward. There are still four more episodes to come in this six-part thriller, and the story is going to move forward in a pretty rapid fashion.

The schedule ahead

The two-part premiere was meant to be an appetizer to get you excited about everything else coming up. As we move forward, we will see things shift to a weekly release. You will get an episode a week until it all ends next month … and then, there’s a really long hiatus that we’ll have to contend with. Be prepared for that in advance.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

