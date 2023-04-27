Ghosts season 2 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see Ghosts season 2 episode 21 — a story that on the surface, appears like it could be fun! The title here is “Whodunnit,” and that seems to infer that there are some big mysteries that could be resolved sooner rather than later.

So will that really end up being the case? That remains to be seen, but it does seem like Athena’s murder will be front and center for this one.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Ghosts season 2 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Whodunnit” – Sam, Jay and the ghosts go into detective mode when Sam’s podcast editor gives her one last episode to wrap up Alberta’s murder. Also, Trevor, Flower and Pete discover an email from a Nigerian prince asking for help, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, May 4 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Does anyone want to tell Trevor, Flower, and Pete about emails from Nigerian princes? This is an episode that is picking up big-time on email trends from around seven or eight years ago.

Given that this episode is the final one before we do get around to the season 2 finale, we do have a tendency to think that there are some big events that could carry over to that episode. While we know that half-hour comedies are often somewhat-standalone in nature, we know that Ghosts in particular does a good job of including some things that bleed over from one story to the next. Fingers crossed that this ends up being the case here.

Also, of course we’re hoping that things are funny — though that’s one of those things that you should really just assume the vast majority of the time here.

(Photo: CBS.)

