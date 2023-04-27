Sweet Tooth season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 2 launch at Netflix, can you expect a Sweet Tooth season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the comic adaptation?

The first thing that we should of course note here is that at the time of this writing, nothing is 100% assured when it comes to the series’ future. However, there are still a lot of reasons to be hopeful over the future.

Is it true that Netflix has a tendency to cancel shows after a shockingly short period of time? Sure, but there is no guarantee that this is going to happen here! As a matter of fact, What’s On Netflix has already reported that a season 3 for the series may be in the works; yet, the service itself has not confirmed that. We tend to think that they will wait at least a few weeks before viewership comes in to finalize this decision. After all, they may still want to gauge some sort of viewership before cementing their decision.

The biggest thing that Sweet Tooth has going for it is a legion of fans thanks to the source material; also, the producers doing a good job of adapting it. The biggest challenge that it has in the long-term are these long post-production windows between seasons. A show with this sort of visual flair does take a long time in order to properly put together, and we’re not sure that this is going to be changing.

When could a potential season 3 premiere?

Unfortunately, we will be waiting a long time in order to see it. The earliest that we can expect to have the show back is when we get around to late 2024 or possibly early 2025. The only thing that we can hope for in the interim here is that more and more people discover the series over time. After all, this will be the way to ensure that it has a future for several years to come!

