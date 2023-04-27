Jerry Springer, daytime TV sensation, dead at 79

Today, the world of daytime television, and entertainment as a whole, lost a pioneer like no other in Jerry Springer. The talk show host and former Mayor of Cincinnati has died at 79 following a battle with a short illness.

In a statement per TVLine, family spokesman Jene Galvin had the following to say:

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word … He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

While Springer has a number of various TV credits under his belt including Dancing with the Stars and even a stint hosting America’s Got Talent, he will always be known as the host for the controversial The Jerry Springer Show, which was in part about conflict resolution and in part about watching people fight on TV. It became a pop-culture sensation and is one of the reasons why people would chant “Jerry!” anytime that Springer would turn up just about anywhere. He always maintained a good sense of humor about his claim to fame, even amidst blowback that he was championing an undesirable form of television.

Springer’s show went on for almost three decades, and in that time he tackled countless conflicts and delivered so many of his trademark “final thoughts” at the end of each episode. His show finally came to a close for good back in 2018.

While there have been countless hosts over the years who have tried to mimic Springer’s style or trademark conflicts, none of them have ever come close to it fully. He had a knack for speaking to people and with people, and he managed to tow the line between humor and serious topics almost effortlessly. He managed a credibility that can be really hard to find in a world that is often extremely cynical.

Our thoughts go out to Springer’s family and everyone who loved him during what has to be an extremely difficult time.

(Photo: Matt & Jess TV.)

