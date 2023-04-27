The Blacklist season 10: Series finale wraps; saying goodbye

Today has to be thought of as a sad day within the world of The Blacklist — after all, filming has wrapped after ten seasons.

If you’re feeling a little emotional, we don’t blame you — ten years is a long time, even if it’s been clear for a while that this would be the end of the line. The cast and crew have had their chance to say goodbye, so let’s just hope that this end is a fitting one for so many out there.

Of course, we can’t help but wonder how much nostalgia is going to be around for the end of the show. Personally, we’re hoping that we’re going to have a chance to see more of Megan Boone as Liz, even if it’s just a flashback. We’re also still hoping that there’s at least one more opportunity to see Amir Arison as Aram at the same time.

This is one of those times where we really hope some people are toasting James Spader. Some The Blacklist cast members are on social media, and it is a little bit easier to thank some of them. James is a little more private, but Raymond Reddington is going to go down as one of the great television characters out there. We’ve been grateful for every episode of this show, even if not all of them have landed in the way in which we wanted.

Now, the big question

When will the series finale air? Most likely either in the summer or the fall; hopefully, this is something that we’re going to get a little bit more news on over the course of the next few weeks.

